DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: The birth of Jesus Christ

Here we are again, celebrating Christmas yet another season, but what is Christmas truly about?

Christmas is about the birth of our Savior, the birth of Jesus Christ. The birth of Christ began by a prophecy spoken by God six thousand years ago, “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel” (Genesis 3:15). This prophecy and 108 other prophecies declared and identified the coming of Jesus Christ as Savior.

Okay, why do men need a Savior?

Six thousand years ago man sinned against God; all mankind became separated from God because of that sin and disobedience. God had mercy on mankind and provided the way for man to be reconciled to God, escaping eternal death. The way being Jesus Christ, the conception and birth of Jesus Christ was the first step in setting man free from sin and death.

The celebration of Christmas is about the undefiled conception of Jesus Christ and a virgin (whose name was Mary) chosen by God as the vessel to carry Jesus Christ, Mary having never been defiled by man. Christmas is about Jesus Christ being born Savior, the Son of God without sin.

Jesus Christ was born in a small town called Bethlehem in Israel, as to the exact shelter type, a cave, a stable, a house or an Inn does not really matter; the fact is Jesus Christ was born the Son of God reconciling humanity to God. As for the Christmas season, it should be spent in prayer and thanksgiving for the birth of Jesus Christ, giving thanks to God for his mercy shown toward humanity.

Now let’s take a minute and consider what Christmas is not.

What many have come to know as Christmas is no longer Christmas nor is it about the birth of Jesus Christ, it has become “Happy Holidays”. Merry Christmas and the manger scene have been stricken from many public places because it offended someone. Understand, the birth of Jesus Christ is the reason we celebrate Christmas, if we take Jesus Christ out of Christmas, we no longer have Christmas? What we have is a very expensive holiday.

Christmas has become marketing strategies of greedy men developing new ideas to get people to spend their hard earned dollar. Christmas has become going in debt and spending the next year paying your way out of debt. Christmas has become feeling guilty if you do not celebrate as other people celebrate by worshiping Santa Clause.

Christmas has become a little round man wearing a red outfit, sliding down chimneys of which he does not fit, leaving gifts under a tree that inside the house. Christmas has become children going to the Shopping Mall telling a fictitious character what they want for Christmas. Most all the displays public and private have become Santa Clause and his reindeer – reindeer that ‘fly’ while pulling a sleigh. Christmas has become a talking snow man that melts and returns every year. Christmas has become colored lights, Christmas trees, presents and gifts. Christmas has become movies lifting up Santa Clause, the North Pole, reindeer and a snow man. Christmas has become a magical fantasy.

The celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and Christmas in its true and intended meaning has been a celebration within our nation since its founding. However, over the years there have been many changes, such as immigrants entering our nation that are offended by Christmas, offended by Jesus Christ and our holiday celebrations celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. So, instead of those entering our nation adjusting to our belief and celebrations of Jesus Christ, politicians have compromised taking away our rights as Americans by birth and giving it to immigrants. However, there is a solution to this problem and it is a simple one, if immigrants do not like our “once” faith, belief and celebrations in America concerning the birth of Christ, they are certainly welcome to return to their home country.

To America I would say, display what you desire as to lift up and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is our right as Americans and by the freedoms that many of us and our family members fought and died for. Now we must ask do we really celebrate Christmas in its true meaning.

Have a Merry Christmas as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the savior of mankind.