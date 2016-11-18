CLINT DECKER: Religious hypocrites

A Florida teenager once made national news after he was arrested for an impersonation stunt. Matthew, an 18 year old, wormed his way into being a Physician’s Assistant at a local hospital. He had an I.D. badge, the right clothes and was even trusted by a doctor to do CPR on a patient.

Matthew was a fake, pretender or an actor. In a word he was a hypocrite. Often people say the reason they do not attend church is because some religious hypocrite ruined it for them. I have been in church since I was a little boy and have seen my share of these fake Christians.

What is so frustrating is these Bible-toting pretenders appear to say and do all the right things and get away with it. They go to church, speak good Christianeze and give the impression of being a good person, while many believe them. However, in places or circumstances where the mask comes off, another side is exposed. Their immorality, selfishness or anger surfaces. People who witness this see first-hand the two-faced act being played out.

Jesus once said these religious hypocrites will stand before Him on their day of reckoning and plead for mercy saying, “Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?” (Matthew 7:22). Yet they will be utterly shocked to hear Jesus say, “I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness” (Mathew 7:23). We can fool others or even ourselves, but nobody can fool Jesus.

“Unless one is born again”, Jesus clearly stated, “he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3). Being good some of the time is not good enough. We must be born again through the work of the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Then we must walk in loving and humble submission to Him, for Jesus tells us that “If you love me, you will keep my commandments” (John 14:15).

Stop being a pretender and start being real. Surrender your whole life to Christ. Call upon Him in a spirit of brokenness and be changed in a moment.

May Jesus be your hope for today.