HUTCHINS: Hutchins’ TIF District means build-out, new investment

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – As the City of Hutchins continues to delve deeper into finding ways to attract new investment to the area, a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone is one of the most recent creations established in order to secure growth.

Guy Brown, Hutchins Economic Development Director said these Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones are “special zones created by city council to attract new investment in an area. TIRZs help finance costs of redevelopment and encourage development in areas that would otherwise not attract sufficient market development in a timely manner.”

The taxes attributable to the new improvements – the tax increments - are then set-aside in a fund to finance public improvements within the boundaries of the zone.

The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones in Hutchins consist of 640 acres of property in the Southwest Section of the city near Wintergreen and Lancaster Hutchins.

Brown said the city is working with several agencies including Dallas County and the Regional Transportation Council on the Inland Port in regard to the TIRZs. He added that both Dallas and Fort Worth already have special districts of their own as do over 100 other cities in Texas.

With about $30,000,000 of infrastructure that has to be installed to accommodate the city’s new growth, Brown said part of his role as the Economic Development Director continues to be working to achieve the infrastructure to grow the community.

Construction will begin on a waterline in October.

“Some of the infrastructure will be performed by developers and we are working with Dallas County and the Council of Governments,” Brown explained.

“Hutchins expects to absorb about 2,000,000 square feet a year of new industrial development and the city already has about two million square feet scheduled for 2017.”

There is also a Capital Improvements Plan for the district too.

“We expect to undertake about 12 million in infrastructure improvements,” Brown said.

“The projects include water, sewer and roadway projects. I anticipate that trend continues for the next five to seven years. It will take us about 10 years to reach build out.”



The neighboring city of Wilmer will also play a role in the growth, but Brown said it will take Wilmer longer because they have more developable property.



As for what this will cost the residents in taxes, Brown said - not a thing.

“The Tax Increment Zone does not raise taxes on anyone,” he said and it won’t affect local businesses negatively either.

Overall, Brown concluded “We are about to transform southern Dallas county into one of the most important industrial areas of DFW.”