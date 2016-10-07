HUTCHINS: Hutchins presents $6,000 to Paul Quinn College/approves budget

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The Hutchins City Council and Economic Development Corporation presented Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell with $6,000 at the city council meeting last week. The presentation of this money is part of the city’s ongoing effort to support education in the area.

“The City of Hutchins and the Hutchins EDC made a commitment to provide annual donations to Paul Quinn and UNT Dallas,” said Hutchins Economic Development Corporation’s Director Guy Brown.

“We support the Southern Dallas Community in improving education.”

The money comes from the Economic Development Corporation coffers. Brown said the city has been presenting schools with money since UNT Dallas was established about a decade ago.

Paul Quinn College is just south of Downtown Dallas and the UNT Dallas campus is also located in the southern part of Dallas’ Interstate Highway 20 corridor.

The Hutchins City Council passed the new fiscal year budget items at the meeting last week.

“Overall, revenues in the General Fund are projected to be $5,720,163 in fiscal year 2017,” said Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman.

“This is a projected increase of $819,693 or 16.7-percent when compared to the adopted fiscal year 2016 budget.”

Sherman said the city will also maintain the same tax rate of $0.682459 per one hundred dollars ($100) assessed valuation.

“As the new city manager, I am excited about the significant growth opportunities that make Hutchins, from my perspective ‘the New Industrial Frontier,’” Sherman said.

He said fiscal year 2017 represents another year of robust economic development for the