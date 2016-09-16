HUTCHINS: Hutchins’ groundbreaking welcomes country’s largest beer/wine distributor

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – It’s an empty field right now, but come April of next year Prime Pointe Industrial Park at 1600 W. Wintergreen Road will be touting a new 450,000-square-foot building.

About 50 people gathered last Thursday at the City of Hutchins’ Industrial Park to take part in shoveling the first piece of dirt at what will be transformed by spring into the large wine and beer warehouse.

City of Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez, newly installed Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman and the city’s Economic Development Director Guy Brown were all on hand to help the folks from Constellation Brands and Biagi Bros. break ground on the city’s latest development.

The New York-based Constellation Brands bills itself as the No. 3 beer company in the United States distributing imported beers like Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo and Pacifico and wines that include Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffin and Jackson-Triggs.

Vasquez said at the groundbreaking that he hopes the company will consider Hutchins’ residents when it comes time to staff the warehouse facility.

“This will be a state of the art facility that will employee 130 people,” Vasquez said. “I am confident that Biagi and Constellation Brands will be good corporate citizens.”

Vasquez also thanked Mike Rader, President at Prime45 Development LLC for his continued commitment to the city while he also vowed the city will continue to do its part to make the project successful.

With the economic development benefits from new buildings like this one, the Hutchins City Council has said it plans to invest into ever-improving the services for Hutchins’ residents.

“We have done a lot of projects together [with Rader]and I expect we will do many more in the years to come,” Vasquez concluded.

The Indiana-based Scannell Properties is developing the building and Evans General Contractors is the construction firm.

The project is being built for both Constellation Brands and California-based logistics company Biagi Bros., which handles shipping for the firm.

Based in Victor, New York, Constellation Brands was founded in 1945 and has more than 40 facilities and about 9,000 employees.