HUTCHINS: Hutchins expects more revenue, jobs with Core 5

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – At last week’s city council meeting the Hutchins City Council passed a reinvestment zone item for the Core 5 project, which will permit property tax abatements.

City of Hutchins Economic Development Director Guy Brown explained an incentive arrangement was approved that provides Core 5 with a seven-year abatement that allows for a 75 percent reduction of real property taxes for the first three years then lowers to a 50 percent abatement for four years.

“The estimated benefits of the project include 50 new jobs and about $2.1 million in direct tax revenue for the City of Hutchins over the next seven years,” Brown said.

Core 5 Industrial Partners is an Atlanta-based commercial and industrial developer constructing a new 750,000 square foot speculative facility near the intersection of Vanderbilt Road and Della Street in Hutchins.

The City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment will held a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the request of property owner Core 5 Industrial Partners.

The public hearing will focus on 42.71 acres of land located near the southwest corner of Della Road and Vanderbilt Road. Core 5 is requesting a variance on the perimeter landscape buffer, a variance on architectural elements and a variance on parking requirements.

“I estimate the real property value of the project to be about $30,000,000,” Brown said.

“Core 5 has more 250 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and we pleased to be included in their portfolio.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in November and be complete by August of 2017.

Also at last week’s council meeting the council voted yes on an item regarding a boundary adjustment.

This item is also in relation to new development and Brown said, “Prime Rail LLC voluntarily annexed about 18 acres of property in the Southwest section of Hutchins.

The purpose of the annexation was to bring in new property for development.

The city is working on commercial projects for the area that we hope to announce by the end of the year.”