HUTCHINS: Hutchins City Council votes to bring STAR Transit to city

HUTCHINS – The Hutchins City Council passed a resolution last week voting yes to an interlocal agreement between STAR Transit and the City of Hutchins to provide demand response services to FedEx and the City of Hutchins Senior Center.

The agreement between the City and the Hutchins FedEx location will operate under an agreement in which the city will be compensated by FedEx at 100% of the costs for providing the STAR Transit commuter service.

Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman said the motion was approved in order to provide the needed public transportation to FedEx for their 24/7 workforce.

“This is a great solution for one of our largest employers in the area with approximately 2,000 plus employees today,” Sherman said.

He also pointed out the need for the city to provide a critical service to the seniors in the city and Sherman said he was happy about the city’s ability to provide quality public transportation as a part of this important alliance with FedEx.

“FedEx has demonstrated over time that they are genuinely concerned about adding value to our city,” Sherman explained.

The new agreement means Hutchins seniors will have a way to connect with essential services such as doctor’s visits and other key appointments, as well as, entertainment and restaurant venues.

There will be two routes added for Hutchins’s seniors in front of the community center and the fixed route will transport them to the new Dart light rail station at UNT - Dallas rail station.

“This all started with talks with FedEx to create a solution for getting employees back and forth to FedEx ground center and it spun off to a solution for older segment of our population,” Sherman concluded. “You see as our par

ent’s age they often feel a sense of feeling that they are a burden to their children and friends to get a ride to the doctor or the store, but now with this new transportation solution our corporate citizen will cover the fixed ride. Imagine, what we might accomplish, if other corporate citizens joined in this effort.”

The agreement between STAR Transit and the City of Hutchins begins on December19, 2016 and ends on February 28, 2017, which is deemed the test period.