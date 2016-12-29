HUTCHINS: Hutchins City Council says yes to Home Rule

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – Minted the new frontier by Hutchins City Manager, Carl Sherman, the city recently completed yet another milestone toward its goal of going from a general law city to a home rule city.

According to Sherman, the inaugural charter commissioners, represented by Chair Edna White and co-chair, Aurora Madrigal submitted the ratified charter to the mayor and city council at the city council meeting last week for review.

“I am pleased to report that the charter was voted on and accepted unanimously by the present council,” said Sherman.

“The next step in the process of becoming a home rule city is to call for a special election to have it placed on the ballot in May.”

Sherman said the city has to file with the State of Texas by Feb. 17, 2017 in order for the Home Rule City item to be placed on the May ballot.

Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez said. “This is long overdue for our city to be recognized for our growth and interest to have more local control by our citizens to establish higher standards for our community.”

Vasquez said the council is fully behind the charter that the commissioners drafted for the city. Now he is looking forward to the citizens of Hutchins making the final decision about the Home Rule City status in the May election.

“We look forward to moving ahead as our city continues to grow economically,” Vasquez added.

“Our city manager, Carl Sherman has done an excellent job of strategically setting the city up for continued robust growth with a keen eye toward sustainable quality, as we hope to make this important transition in our structure of local government.”

Hutchins also named a new Public Works Director who was introduced at Dallas County Commissioners Court last week too. Camiron Smith comes to Hutchins after 12 years experience in the City of Arlington, 12 years experience in the City of DeSoto, four years in the private sector in Chicago, IL and two years with the City of Cedar Hill.

“Mr. Smith’s experience spans from public works to parks and recreation to building official and development services,” Sherman said. “We are fortunate to secure his services in Hutchins, as our new Public Works Director. It is my strong belief that Mr. Smith will be a City Manager somewhere in North Texas soon.

Sherman said that Smith’s diverse experience both in the public sector and private sector make him an ideal candidate for the profile of a well rounded Public Administrator.

The City of Hutchins also has an opening for a Finance Director. Both Sherman and city leaders are confident this position will be filled in the new year.