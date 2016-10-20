Hutchins City Administrator named to prestigious NTTA board

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – He’s a man on the move and with a mission. After all, for a while he juggled not only the Mayor of DeSoto seat where he sat for two terms until he met the term limits, but Carl Sherman was also the City Manager for the City of Ferris for a year before his recent move to neighboring City of Hutchins to take the open City Administrator seat there.

Last week, Sherman was also named to the North Texas Tollway Authority Board at Dallas County Commissioner’s Court.

Sherman replaced former NTTA board member Matrice Ellis Kirk.

He is a Dallas County Appointee who will sit alongside eight other members appointed from Tarrant, Denton, Collin and Dallas counties as well as one Governor Appointee.

He will be representing the Southern part of Dallas County and doing it well since his recent move to the City of Hutchins, located on the Southern Pacific Central Railroad in southern Dallas County comes at a time when that city sits on the brink of huge expansion.

Indeed, an expansion that transportation will play a big role in overall.

He is filling big shoes too since Ellis-Kirk is not only the managing director at RSR Partners, but she also serves on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships and the Dallas Center for Performing Arts.

In the past she was a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Council on Women’s Empowerment.

“I am honored to be appointed by the Dallas County Commissioners Court to the nine-member Executive Board of the North Texas Tollway Authority to represent the mobility interests of Dallas County and North Texas,” Sherman said after his board appointment last week.

“As the population growth in north Texas continues to outpace the capacity of our transportation, infrastructure is extremely important and it is important that the NTTA, along with other agencies such as TXDOT and NCTCOG continue to work in collaboration to meet the capital demands of transportation for all north Texans,” he said.

City of Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez and Economic Development Director/former Hutchins City Manager Guy Brown were in attendance at the Tuesday morning Commissioner’s Court meeting to witness Sherman’s appointment.

“There is a real need for transportation in the southern part of Dallas,” Sherman said adding that the growth is outpacing the transportation infrastructure.”

Sherman said it’s the right time for North Texas to demonstrate that it is serious about the transportation issue. With his appointment to the NTTA Board it will allow him to be in the forefront of creating a meaningful conversation for solutions.

“We have got to somehow collaborate our transportation solutions of rail and highways to address the growth and it has got to be seamless,” Sherman concluded.