Historic building collapses

Staff Report

FERRIS – An old downtown building collapsed leaving a pile of brick in the aftermath last week.

Originally a blacksmith shop, it was located in the alley behind the 200 Block of W. 6th St.

On Tuesday morning, Aug. 28, City of Ferris Public Works staff discovered the damaged building. It apparently had given way during an overnight storm.

The building was estimated to be over 100-years-old and was in poor repair. Apparent failure of the ceiling joists had caused the roof to cave in. This in turn pressed outward on the exterior walls causing the west wall to fully collapse and the north and south walls to partially collapse.

“This left the building in an unsafe state where injury could occur due to future collapse or falling brick,” according to a statement released by Chief Building Official Bill Jordan.

“The property manager was immediately notified and made the determination an emergency demolition was necessary in order to protect public safety.

“Public works staff were able to easily knock down the remaining walls with just a few bumps from a backhoe, he said.

The ease of demolition solidified the safety concern.

“The loss of a historic building in our city is unfortunate,” said Jordan, “however, we are all grateful that there was no injury or loss of life associated with this event.”