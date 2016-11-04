Glenn Heights On-Call connects to DART Rail

GLENN HEIGHTS – DART customers in Glenn Heights got a new treat this Halloween when the On-Call route in that city added access to the new UNT Dallas Station.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, passengers who book trips during the recently added midday hours now may opt to travel to DART’s new Blue Line station at UNT Dallas.

That station, along with the new Camp Wisdom Station and updated Ledbetter Station, opened Oct. 24 as part of a three-mile light rail extension.

The Blue Line empowers residents to explore the employment, educational, housing, health care and entertainment destinations accessible by DART.

For example, DART Rail is connected to Dallas Love Field and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, all major medical centers and employment hubs.

Since the introduction of mid-day service in Spring 2016, On-call riders have been able to visit shopping and healthcare facilities in the Wheatland Road area, such as Walmart, Target and Charlton Methodist Hospital.

Trips involving multiple stops, including these destinations and UNT Dallas, are available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and may be booked as far as a week and up to an hour in advance by calling 214-452-1827.