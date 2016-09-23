Fraud Unit gets new tool to speed report processing

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Insurance’s Fraud Unit now has a new case management system that is speeding the processing of fraud reports and reducing paperwork.

Sgt. Michael Lang said the new system, which went online in August, will help the Fraud Unit keep pace with the more than 10,000 reports referred to TDI each year. One of the biggest benefits from the system is the automatic download of data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

In its first week online, the new system cut intake processing time in half – putting fraud reports into the hands of investigators much faster.

Lang said about 80 percent of cases of suspected fraud reported to TDI are from insurers. The Fraud Unit also responds to complaints from the public.

Lang said the software automatically captures the names of all entities involved in cases – not just the names of suspects. The data helps build a case and becomes part of an electronic file which prosecutors can easily access when it is needed.

You can report suspected cases of insurance fraud to TDI by calling the Consumer Help Line at 1-800-252-3439 or by visiting www.tdi.texas.gov/fraud/report.html.