FERRIS: School announces Holiday schedule

By Alisha Lynn / Counselor at Ingram Elementary

FERRIS – December will be a busy holiday month decorating and preparing for Christmas, but we will keep on track with learning and giving.

Santa will be here on Friday, Dec. 9 to take orders and also give each child a book as an early gift! Your child can have their picture taken with Santa for $5 per picture. We will have our Annual Polar Express Day on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Students and staff can wear their pajamas and enjoy a day aboard the Polar Express!

All classes will have their Christmas parties on Monday, Dec. 19. Teachers will send additional information home with times and plans. We will also have our Christmas Music Program on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Dec. 20 will be an Early Release Day. Early Dismissal will begin at 12:20 p.m.

The Christmas/New Year holiday begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and ends on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Students will return to school to begin a new year and the second semester on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Whatever you and your family do and wherever you go this year, we wish you a safe and happy holiday!

The staff of Ingram Elementary School hope you enjoy music, movies, helping, giving, good food, gifts and gatherings, but don’t forget: turn that TV off and READ!