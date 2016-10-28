FERRIS: “Postal Proud” to emphasize USPS principles

The Postal Service has introduced #PostalProud, an initiative to convey the pride and dedication of its employees. Ferris Post Office employees particpating are Tiffany Jackson, city carrier; Sarah Martin, rural carrier; WandaCurry, postmaster and Kasha Champion, clerk. #PostalProud includes workplace posters, stand-up talks and other communications that emphasize organizational principles, such as accurate scanning, delivering mail with care and treating customers with courtesy.

