FERRIS: Money not missing – interim city manager answers questions on alleged missing funds

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – When former Ferris City Manager Carl Sherman left his position about a month ago to head over to the City of Hutchins and take the City Manager seat there he left the current Human Resources/Budget Manager, Trudy Lewis in the Interim City Manager seat until the position could be filled.

During all the moving around, the city had a rumored missing $200,000 that it turns out had been allocated in the City of Ferris from last year’s fiscal year budget.

The city had reportedly fallen short by an almost quarter million dollars, which word was, apparently had been due to the moving and temporary facilities for the city’s Police and Fire Departments.

Lewis said regarding the $200,000 as well as an additional $400,000 that had been earmarked for a project in Ferris that never came to fruition

“The City of Ferris sold a little over 100 acres to the Old Brickyard Golf Course this past year.

“At the close of the transaction the proceeds from selling the land were deposited into the City’s General Fund account where other revenues including sales tax, property taxes, municipal court fees/fines, and permits are also held.”

Lewis said originally the city had intended to expand on some projects with the additional money received from this sale.

However, due to cost overruns in the anticipated cost of these projects, for example the construction bids for renovating the church on 8th Street that were more than twice the amount allocated, the city council decided not to move forward with the plans.

“The city anticipates ending the fiscal year as of September 30, 2016 with a General Fund balance of $947,058,” Lewis explained. “This is a 58% increase in the amount that was originally adopted for our FY 2015-16 budget [of]$398,987.”

Regarding that $200,000 Police/Fire Department connection Lewis explained “the City did pay for the delivery, set up, water lines, electrical work and furniture pertaining to the Police and Fire Station move. This was paid for last spring. Next year we are only expecting to spend about $40,000 in lease funds for the both buildings. Unfortunately I think information became confused between money we spent in the current year versus what Council approved for next year October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017.”

The staff worked hard, according to Lewis, “to ensure the financial soundness of the community” with a budget for the next fiscal year that has 105 days in general fund reserve.

However, turns out Lewis won’t be in her current position to help pave the way for the city’s new budget year. She said last week that her position had not been allocated in the new fiscal year budget and her last day was this past Thursday.

Like former City Manager Sherman, Lewis is heading over to the City of Hutchins to continue her Human Resources/Budget position there.

Ferris Mayor Micheal Driggars confirmed that Lewis’ position was not allocated in the city’s new fiscal year budget, but said the reason was “We knew Mrs. Lewis was offered another position prior to the new budget year and that she would be leaving in or around mid-October. The decision to not fill this position after she left was to provide savings in our personnel costs, the council feels that the new City Manager will be able to take on all the duties that Mrs. Lewis was providing to the City.”

Now the only question is who will handle the City Manager position until the position is filled with the Lewis’ departure last week.

Back on September 25, 2016 Driggars said the city was “currently in the process of vetting several applicants, we hope to have a decision in the next two weeks.”

That didn’t work out, but Driggars did confirm it will be his responsibility to do the job of the City Manager until the position is filled.

“I believe we will be able to have someone in the position by mid-November at the latest,” he concluded.