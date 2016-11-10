FERRIS: Ingram Elementary in Ferris enjoyed ‘Pumpkin Patch Day’

By Deonna Courtney / Ingram Elementary Principal

FERRIS – Students at Ingram Elementary enjoyed Pumpkin Patch Day, hosted by volunteers Jenn McKnight, Jo Blanche Wilsford, and Minister Denise Luper from the First United Methodist Church of Red Oak.

Students learned about chemical reactions as they observed the “Oozing Jack-o-Lantern.”

They tested pumpkins and gourds to see which would sink and which would float.

They weighed and measured their pumpkins and compared to find the smallest and largest.

Volunteers entertained students with seasonal stories about insects and assisted students in selecting a pumpkin to take home.

Scarecrow Megan Shaw made her annual appearance and posed for pictures with students.

These activities will carry over in science and math next week as students plant seeds to observe growth in sunlight and in darkness, and as they continue exploring density and measurement.