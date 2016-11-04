FERRIS: Freedom is not free

By Dorcas Lotspeich

America has been described as the “land of the free and home of the brave.”

People come from all around the world to live out their dreams because our American ideals allow them the freedom to do so.

These ideals such as equality for all, freedom of speech, and freedom from religious persecution, as well as the opportunity to achieve “the American Dream”, truly make this country “the land of the free”.



Unfortunately, there are those that are jealous of our freedoms. They are scared that those ideals will spread to their countries and offer freedom to their citizens so they attempt to stop America’s democratic ways.

Fortunately, we are lucky to have those brave people among us that choose to guard our freedoms above their own lives. They are called soldiers. They fight for our country in far-away lands in an effort to keep our enemies out of this land. Many times, we take America and its ideals for granted because we are able to sit comfortably at home as young men and women protect us, all the while in danger and separated from their families. These soldiers are why we are the “home of the brave”.



In an effort to pay our respect and honor those willing to protect us whenever called, Ferris High School is hosting their 4th annual celebration for veterans this Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at Ferris High School.

If you are a veteran or know someone that you would like honored, please fill out the form at https://goo.gl/forms/7AD7PTsgEYwarisD2

Or call 972/544-3737 and give the receptionist your information (name, rank, branch, phone number and number of guests) by Friday, Nov. 7.

This is not only an opportunity for our veterans, but it is an opportunity for our students to learn about patriotism. We look forward to honoring the service of our veterans and remembering freedom is not free.