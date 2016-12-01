FERRIS: Ferris police arrest 18-year-old on alleged sexual assault of children

FERRIS – On Nov. 24, Ferris Police were called to a private residence within the City limits of Ferris, to investigate an alleged sexual assault of children.

Police Officers Jason Nottingham, Phillip Pearson along with Investigator Walter “Gator” Weiss responded to the scene.

The responding officers conducted an investigation resulting with the arrest an 18-year-old suspect still at the scene.

The suspect is from Tyler, Texas and was visiting with friends in Ferris.

The suspect remains in the Ellis County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Two very young child victims were taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas for evaluation.

The children have since been released from the hospital and are reported to be in fair condition.

The suspect is believed to be a citizen of Mexico.

Ferris Police Department Telecommunications Officer Teresa Morales contacted authorities from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and reported the incident.

An I.C.E. official placed a federal “hold” on the incarcerated arrestee pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.