FERRIS: Ferris mayor says city manager search aggressively underway

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The City of Ferris continues its search for a new city manager to replace outgoing Carl Sherman who left about a month ago to take a new position in the City of Hutchins.

A special city council meeting was called in order for council to discuss the city manager position and to determine next steps in the process.

Ferris Mayor Micheal Driggars said, “We are currently in the process of vetting several applicants. We hope to have a decision in the next two weeks.”

Council held a special meeting earlier this month to conduct interviews with applicants. Interim City Manager Trudy Lewis said at that time “the city council has narrowed down the candidates for City Manager to five total.

“They will convene in executive session on September 17 to interview the candidates.”

Lewis said the city had received more than a dozen highly qualified applications and the council is looking forward to selecting a finalist.

The application process began on Aug. 5 with applications being taken until the end of the month.

Council also approved the funding of the water line portion of the Yellow Jacket Trail project earlier this month.

“This part of the overall project is $68,000 and the pedestrian walkway is budgeted at a cost of $140,000,” Lewis explained.

The construction bid to replace the water line was awarded to the lowest bidder, which was the company RT&E.

The AC waterline, according to staff notes, runs from Interstate 45 to Birch Street and has been leaking for months.

Due to the age of the line, repairs were deemed ineffective and a replacement is needed.

The waterline replacement portion of the Yellow Jacket Trail Project is being partially funded using the remaining 2006 bond funds in the amount of $38,000.

The remaining cost of $30,000 is being funded from the reserves in the utility fund balance.

“The project will be complete by spring of 2017 and will greatly improve the safety of children walking to school in the area,” Lewis concluded.