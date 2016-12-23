FERRIS: Ferris ISD says goodbye to long-time board president

James Hartman / Ferris ISD Superintendent

The Ferris ISD staff recently bid fond farewell to long-time board member, Thomas Griffith. Griffith served the district for 18 years as an outstanding board member including the past several years in the vital role of board president.

Thomas was a tireless advocate for the students and staff of Ferris ISD and he will be sorely missed in our school system. The staff and administration wish him a leisurely retirement as he and his wife relocate to their peaceful farm and ranch setting…

January is School Board Appreciation Month

In addition to Griffith, Ferris ISD is blessed to have six other board members that give freely of their time, energy and personal resources in this non-paid, volunteer capacity. Robert Scott, Lee Longino, Jorge Lopez, Mike Moffitt, Rico Rodriguez, and Mellissa Salas are truly selfless individuals that dedicate countless hours each month performing an essential, but often thankless role in ensuring a successful public school district in our community. Their service is truly appreciated.

Strategic Planning Committee Moving Forward

The FISD Strategic Planning Committee continues to look at all aspects of district operations and programming in an effort to become even more responsive to student and staff needs. Current subcommittees are examining curriculum and instruction; safety, security and facilities; purpose and culture; and special programs. Additionally, the opportunity for increased local control through a District of Innovation plan is being developed for presentation to the Board of Trustees later this spring. This Innovation plan offers increased flexibility in decision-making to our local school district administration and Board of Trustees; and will permit us to make more of those decisions based on the unique needs of our student body and community.

School Year at Half-way Point

Jan. 5 marks the first day of the second semester for students and staff in the district. The first semester witnessed wonderful new opportunities for our students with the implementation of 1 to 1 technology devices district-wide, the opening of new STEM labs at Intermediate and FJH, and the successful launch of a robotics program at FHS. Incredible things are happening in Ferris ISD schools. We are blessed with a caring staff and outstanding students at all grade levels; and all are eager to continue the pursuit of excellence this spring. Yellowjacket Pride is alive and well in Ferris ISD.