FERRIS: Ferris Fire Dept. receives 2 grants

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – At the city council meeting last week it was announced the Ferris Fire Department will receive several important grants that will enable it to invest in some much needed safety equipment.

Ferris Fire Chief Tom Leverentz said the fire department received two grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“We applied for these grants in June of this year,” Leverentz said.

One of the grants received is a 75-percent cost share grant with a payment to the Ferris Fire Department of up to $900. The second grant is in the amount of $15,000 with a 90 percent cost sharing program.

Leverentz said both of these grants will be used for personal protective equipment that includes bunker coats, pants, boots and gloves. The Forest Service grant also allows for fire equipment, purchased within six months of the approval date of the grant that includes tools, hoses, nozzles, portable tanks and portable pumps when needed.

The Fire Safety Program provides customers the advantage of paying only 10 percent of the total money needed for necessary fire equipment in an effort to improve rural fire departments in need of critical safety equipment.

“We received one of these grants 10-years ago,” Leverentz said.

“We have also applied for a few federal grants, which will be awarded later this year.”

The Ferris City Council also welcomed new City Manager, Bill Jordan.

Jordan said his vision as city manager is two-fold with an emphasis on making the city a better and more professional place to work.

“I feel that if we want Ferris to be great then we need to be great ourselves,” Jordan said. “We need better organization, workflows, and a vision for the future of Ferris.

“I want to grow Ferris in a smart, sustainable manner. It is our job as city officials to ensure that we get the right growth to secure a sound future for Ferris.

“The internal and external aspects of my vision are symbiotic, and work together to drive Ferris to a new level.

“I am excited to be able to serve Ferris as the city manager, and look forward to the positive change that is to come. I truly believe the Ferris’ best days lie ahead.”

The city manager position was left open when former City Manager Carl Sherman left for a new job in nearby Hutchins. The position was originally posted in early August and a number of applications were considered before Jordan was named to the city manager seat.