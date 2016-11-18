FERRIS: Ferris could be the next local art destination

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – A little art never hurt anyone, and the Ferris City Council seems to agree.

At last week’s city council meeting council members agreed to allow the installation of six art panels to be hung in the City Council chambers according to Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan.

The mural paintings were originally constructed in preparation to be displayed in Alley Park depicting Ferris related themes and painted on 4′x 8′ sheets of plywood.

The Ferris Main Street Board, who is overseeing the Alley Park project, discovered that while the panels were high quality, there was still one big flaw.

That was the fact the panels were not made of a weather durable material.

For months the artwork has been in storage, but because of a change in availability of the storage location the city had to find a new home for the panels and the Ferris Main Street Board really wanted the panels displayed in a public location.

“Continuing to store the panels outside the eye of the community seemed to be a disservice,” Jordan said.

Looking at the fact that the art pieces would have a short life outdoors if displayed in the original location, the board recommended displaying the panels in the Ferris City Council chambers.

“The panels will be prominent in the Chambers and will add some character to an otherwise bland room” Jordan added.

While the art murals did find a home, the future of the painting of the pavilion was tabled last week Jordan said. The Ferris Area Business Association offered to repaint the pavilion and bollards at no cost to the city and gave a presentation regarding the proposal.

Pavilion paint colors are also still in question and it appeared the item will have to be revisited at a future city council meeting.

Continuing the art theme, the council agenda also called for an update on the Tres Reyes Fine Art Productions project.

The packet presented to council offered a look at a concept drawing for enhancements to the Ferris Public Library’s Aubrey Trussell Memorial Meeting Room.

It was noted this item would be paid out of the Virginia Duff line item, which had $2,500 budgeted for fiscal year 2016-17.

The total cost of the Tres Reyes project is $8,000.