FERRIS: Ferris business among graduates from SBA Emerging Leaders Program

FORT WORTH – Kirk Grady, owner of GWG Wood Group, Inc., in Ferris, is one of 15 North Texas area small business owners graduating from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Emerging Leaders Executive Program Oct. 6 during a ceremony at the DFW Minority Supplier Development Council in Dallas.

“It is an honor to congratulate Emerging Leaders like Kirk Grady. Executives like him are not only poised to excel in business but they are ready to provide leadership and service in their communities,” South Central Regional Administrator Yolanda Garcia Olivarez said.

In the fifth module, each participant develops a three-year Strategic Growth Action Plan, under the guidance of experts and mentors.