FERRIS: FABA to repaint Ferris pavillion bollards

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – When the Ferris Are Business Association offered to repaint the city’s pavilion bollards at no cost to the city, council said yes at last week’s city council meeting.

It was decided the bollards would be painted red, which was approved by TXDOT. Reflective tape will also be installed on each bollard.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said several city-owned lots were also approved to be sold at the meeting.

“All were vacant and served no viable purpose for the City,” Jordan said. “All were tax foreclosures.”

Overall there are 15 residential properties that are city owned and three commercial properties.

One of those commercial properties is housing the finance department and another is the temporary facility for the city’s Fire and Police Departments.

Also, on the city council agenda was an item to hire an architectural and engineering firm to help design new buildings for the Fire and Police Departments.

Jordan said at this stage the city is in conversation about seeking a consultant to conduct a needs assessment to determine how much building the city needs and an estimated budget range.

“This is part of the planning step for budgeting and designing a new facility,” Jordan said.

While the police department waits on a new permanent home, they won’t have to wait quite as long for new vehicles.

According to Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar the department will soon be receiving a gracious anonymous donation of two fully outfitted 2016 Ford Explorers complete with the police interceptor packages.

The donation could not come at a more perfect time since the police chief said his department is feeling the effects of a reduced fiscal budget.

“The police department was not going to be able to purchase a new patrol car this fiscal year,” Salazar said.

“This dilemma posed a problem due to the aging fleet of FPD patrol cars. Several of the cars in the current fleet are approaching the end of their service life.

“When a vehicle needs to be downed for mechanical reasons, it places a strain mechanically on the rest of the fleet.

“This would then create a domino effect. The donation allows us to continue our mission of patrolling the streets of Ferris without any additional costs to the taxpayers.”

Salazar said he anticipates putting the new vehicles in use within the next 60 to 90 days.

“Adding the new vehicles allows us to remove two other vehicles that have been costing thousands of dollars in maintenance repair costs,” he continued. “This comes at a time when every penny counts and is crucial to our current budget.”

Salazar said overall the Ferris Police Department continues to look at innovative ways to get equipment for the officers.

The Ferris City Council recently approved a request to trade three MP5 9mm sub-machine guns in exchange for six AR15 patrol rifles. The trade includes several thousand rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition as well as additional magazines.

The ammunition will be used to train and certify officers.

“The patrol rifle exchange allows us to issue the much needed rifles to all Ferris Police Department Officers at no cost to the taxpayers,” Salazar concluded.