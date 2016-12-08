FERRIS: Christmas on the Square this weekend

FERRIS – Just around the corner is a NEW Christmas on the Square!

A talented group of Ferris leaders has planned to “Light up Ferris” with its first ever parade with lighted floats.

There will be new contests and old such as the Best Dressed Horse, Best Festive Mutt, Best Gingerbread House, Chili Cook-off, and of course, the best dressed float!

The event is sponsored by the Main Street Program and the Ferris Area Business Association.

The event Saturday, Dec.10, begins at 5 p.m.

Ferris has also obtained a 12-ft. Christmas tree standing beautifully in front of the downtown pavilion.

The downtown parade will begin at dusk, around 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Residents are encoueraged to “hang around after the parade” to see the tree lighting by Santa and sing some Christmas carols with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts!

“As a courtesy to our visitors, the Santa photos will be free and the kids will decorate their own picture frame for it,” said Angela Bruner with the Ferris Area Business Association.

“Every child is invited to see the Grinch and have a photo taken and right after sit on Santa’s lap to tell all their Christmas wishes!

“So, bring out the whole family to join in the fun. Ferris elementary students will decorate the city’s tree with their special handmade ornaments in traditional fashion,” she said.

Ferris church leaders and the Ferris Area Business Association will splash Christmas decorations in the downtown square for this fantastic event! Keep an eye out for all the new decorations you will see.

Santa’s workshop will be under the pavilion where the kiddos will be able to do the following free activities such as finger crocheting, cards for kids, making their own ornaments, reindeer food, build a snowman with marshmallows, and decorate their picture frame. All of these activities are FREE and hosted by local churches and organizations.

Vendors will be set up in downtown as early as 3:30.

We recommend arriving around 5 p.m. to find optimal parking for a phenomenal parade! The floats are going to be stunning and Santa has a brand new ride to show off with all of his reindeer! It is certain that Ferris hasn’t seen a parade like this in a very long time.

Prizes will be awarded for each contest. First Place Float will win $100 and Second Place Float will win $75. Gift card prizes have been donated from the following sponsors: National Beauty College, Edward Jones/Jason Crenshaw, Subway, Dallas Zoo, Pueblito’s Meat Market, Chili’s, TLC Grooming, Pro Cuts, and McAlister’s Deli. Cash prizes for the floats were sponsored by G&H Glass & Carpet and Ferris Automotive Parts. If you have a talent you want to show off this is your chance and you must seize the holiday opportunity for great prizes!

Contestants should arrive between 4:00-4:30 p.m. Judging will begin promptly at 4:45 p.m, and winners will be announced at 6:00 p.m. In order to win the Strut Your Festive Mutt contest, pets must be in the parade in a vehicle, on a trailer, or on a leash prancing in the parade! The judging for horses and pets will be in the parade line so make sure to line up at Pueblito’s Meat Market with the floats no later than 4:45 p.m. Pets must be current on their rabies vaccine and be well behaved.

We had an abundance of fantastic raffle items such as a smoker, turkey fryer, grill, iPad, laptop, Keurig coffee pot, kids bicycles, and kids toys. You can buy last minute raffle tickets at the front of the pavilion for only $1.00. You can see the Christmas on the Square Facebook page for more details.

Our magical holiday will kick off with a bang this year and we can’t wait to see your faces light up! Bring the whole family. No one wants to miss this Christmas on the Square Festival & Parade!