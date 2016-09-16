FERRIS: Celebrate the “Blue” Week Sept. 19-23

Monday: “Tying our love around the Blue.” Tie blue ribbons around the city.

Tuesday: “Post it Blue.” Put posters and signs around the city.

Wednesday: “Pray for the Blue.” City prays at 7:15 a.m. Meet us at the station or pray where you are.

Thursday: “Love on the Blue.” Bring cards, water, care packages to station. There Are 15 Police personnel. Items may also be dropped off at training Academy to be delivered to the station at the end of the day.

Friday: “Keep it Blue.” The entire city wears blue! Take pictures, post to your Facebook page, then tag to the Ferris Pd’s Facebook page!

Contact Lupee at 972-842-2999 or stop by Training Academy 4 U for more information.