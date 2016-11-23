FERRIS: 2nd Ferris Civilian Police Academy graduates 7

FERRIS – Last Tuesday, seven Ferris residents completed the six weeks Citizens Police Academy.

The Ferris Police Department Citizens Police Academy was established in 2015 to provide adequate information to citizen attendees so they might make educated and in formed judgments regarding the police department and police activity. The CPA has been successful in increasing public awareness about the law enforcement profession and strengthening partnerships between the community and police department. The CPA has truly become a mutual learning experience for both citizens and officers alike.

The Citizens Police Academy is six weeks of comprehensive instruction which allows citizens to experience and learn about law enforcement topics which are important to them. Some of the topics covered include:

• Training

• Telecommunications

• Criminal Investigations

• DWI Enforcement

• Crime Prevention

• Domestic Violence

• Narcotics Investigations

• K-9 Operations

• Sex Offenders

• Courts

• Recruitment & Hiring

• Accident Investigations

• Traffic Enforcement

The Citizens Police Academy is a beneficial exercise for citizens and officers alike, allowing each to learn from the other.

Attendance is open to anyone living or working in the County of Ellis Applicants should have a clear criminal history and must be at least 21 years of age.

There is no charge for the class