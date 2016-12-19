ENNIS: State identifies Polyguard Products expansion as Enterprise Project

ENNIS – The State of Texas announced recently Polyguard Products’ Corsicana expansion plans have been approved as an enterprise project.

The application was filed in conjunction with the City of Corsicana and it detailed expansion plans at the new facility, which more than doubles Polyguard’s manufacturing capabilities.

According to a statement released by the state, Polyguard’s capital investment is just under $12 million and at least 50 new jobs will come to Corsicana. As an enterprise project, Polyguard qualifies for refunds based on job creation. The designation is effective from Sept. 1, 2016 until Sept. 1, 2021.

Polyguard announced in March its intention to move the majority of its manufacturing operation to Corsicana at the old Anchor Glass facility located on Hwy. 287. Polyguard plans to open the Corsicana facility in 2017.

Founded in 1953, Polyguard Products specializes in products which protect surfaces and structures from moisture, water, or other undesired substances.

Polyguard is an industry leader in the production self-adhesive protective coatings for engineering and construction. Polyguard is also a 100-percent employee-owned ESOP with 23 consecutive years of sales growth.