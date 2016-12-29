ENNIS: Housing nonprofit receives $16K Grant from Ennis State Bank and FHLB Dallas

ENNIS – A Christian Response of Shelter and Service received a $16,000 Partnership Grant Program award today from Ennis State Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

A-CROSS will use the funds to offset costs of providing temporary housing to Ennis residents in emergency situations.

The grant brings the nonprofit’s total awards to $36,000 since 2014.

“The work of A-CROSS truly speaks to the spirit of Ennis and its wonderful people,” said Congressman Joe Barton (R-TX).

“When an individual or family falls on hard times, they have a safe place to go through A-CROSS and the temporary housing they provide. With this generous grant from FHLB Dallas and Ennis State Bank, this important work will continue in 2017.”

“A-CROSS has touched the lives of our citizens at times when they face serious challenges,” said Ennis Mayor Angeline Juenemann, “This committed group of caring individuals shows what compassion can accomplish in cooperation with partners like Ennis State Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.”

Through the PGP, member institutions contribute $500 up to $4,000 to a community-based organization. FHLB Dallas matches the contributions at a 3:1 ratio, which provide up to $12,000 in grant money to a CBO.

“Our entire community benefits from the work of A-CROSS,” said Julie Pierce, Ennis State Bank chief financial officer and A-CROSS board member.

“We have helped hundreds of people since the nonprofit was founded in 1993, and the need for our work continues, so thank you, FHLB Dallas for your ongoing support.”

The average stay in A-CROSS temporary housing is six months. Many of the people assisted by A-CROSS also are helped with education and job counseling. When they land jobs, a portion of the pay is set aside to be used later as a deposit on an apartment or home, Ms. Pierce explained.

In 2016, FHLB Dallas awarded $225,000 in PGP funds to assist 23 CBOs. Combined with the $96,200 from member institutions, a total of $321,200 was awarded this year.

“Nonprofits face significant challenges in their mission to serve those in need,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

“The Partnership Grant Program was established to support local service agencies through our member institutions, like Ennis State Bank, a valued partner with us and their community.”