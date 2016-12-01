ENNIS: Ennis area 1st graders given free prevent tooth decay kits

Ennis – First graders at five elementary schools in the Ennis area were recently given free prevent tooth decay kits through the Fantastic Teeth Fan Club by members of three Masonic Lodges that teamed up on the project.

The Masons from Bardwell Lodge, Chambers Creek Lodge, and Ennis Lodge assembled and delivered nearly 500 dental hygiene kits to first graders at Avalon Elementary in Avalon ISD; as well as James Bowie Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Elementary, and William B. Travis Elementary, all in Ennis ISD.

The Fantastic Teeth Fan Club, sponsored by Masonic Home and School of Texas, strives to prevent suffering from toothaches, reduce missed school days due to dental problems, and cut costs for dental treatment.

Prevent tooth decay kits contain: a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, healthy teeth sticker, two-minute timer (optimal brushing time), Tips for Healthy Teeth educational information for parents in both Spanish and English, and a summary of MHS services.

Last year, Texas Masonic lodges partnered with MHS to distribute 125,738 Fantastic Teeth Fan Club dental kits and information to first graders in 1,447 schools across the state.

According to Oral Health In America: A Report of the Surgeon General, tooth decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease – five times more common than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever.

Poor children are affected by this epidemic more frequently than other children, with nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days due to dental issues than children from higher-income families.

With more than 1.5 million Texas children living in poverty, there is a great need for preventive dental care.

Dental problems also directly affect success for children, with more than 51 million school hours lost each year to dental-related illness.

Teachers have judged both classroom performance and classroom behavior to be significantly poorer among children in need of dental care.

Pain and suffering due to untreated dental disease can also lead to problems in eating and speaking.

Masonic Home and School of Texas is a non-profit organization with a history of helping children across Texas for more than 100 years.

Contact MHS by calling toll-free 1.877.203.9111; sending an email to info@mhstx.org; or by visiting the website, www.mhstx.org.