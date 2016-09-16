ENNIS: Driver fatally shot driving toward police

ENNIS – Police fatally shot 36-year-old Moses Ruben of Dallas last week after he allegedly struck a squad car and drove toward officers while trying to leave a traffic stop.

Police stopped Rueben, around 9 p.m. in the1700 block of North Kaufman Street for driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to an Ennis police news release.

Ruben had an invalid driver’s license and active arrest warrants out of two Texas cities.

When officer tried to arrest Ruben, he refused to get out of his 2003 Honda Civic.

After backup officers arrived, Ruben allegedly tried “ramming his vehicle into two Ennis squad cars, narrowly missing officers,” the release stated.

Two officers fired three shots, striking Ruben at least once according to police.

Ruben was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation at the request of the Ennis Police Department.