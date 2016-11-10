ELLIS COUNTY: Plea deal reached

Staff Report / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHCHIE – In court Friday, prosecutors announced a plea deal had been reached in the case of five volunteer firefighters accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in an Ellis County firehouse last year.

The deal would result in one of them pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault count and charges being dropped against the others.

Eight people were arrested after the January 2015 attack captured in a cellphone video that was allegedly shared with people through a group text.

Five volunteer firefighters and the woman suspected of filming the attack were charged with aggravated sexual assault and attempted aggravated sexual assault.

The fire chief and his assistant were charged with tampering with a witness, a first-degree felony.

They said they talked to the victim, Jason Waldeck, and went over with him the different outcomes if the cases went to trial before deciding on a plea deal.

If the deal is finalized, Keith Edward Wisakowsky will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury in exchange for two years’ probation, a $2,000 fine and 40 hours of community service. He would also be prohibited from looking at porn, according to court records.

All other charges against Wisakowsky and the other suspects would be dropped.