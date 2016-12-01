Ellis County official attends Texas Public Funds Investment Conference

AUSTIN – Ellis County Commissioner Paul Perry, pct. 3, took part in this year’s Texas Public Funds Investment Conference, Nov. 17-18 in Houston, which was presented by the Texas Association of Counties.

The TPFI Conference helps county officials piece together the puzzle of their county’s investment options.

Experts from the financial industry and seasoned investment officers discuss the U.S. economy, money market mutual funds and security safekeeping.

This annual conference features basic and advanced tracks with topics to meet investing needs. More than a dozen experts in the financial industry – public and private sectors – held instructive sessions on topics ranging from public funds investing to national economic trends.

The conference drew a turnout of about 125 attendees, mostly representing counties, cities, school districts and special districts.

The McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University was an education cosponsor of the conference.

The conference also offered continuing education credits to attendees.

The state requires minimum continuing education requirements of certain county offices each year.