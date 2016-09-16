ELLIS COUNTY: Committee approves county judge’s salary of $165,000

By Nichole Waggoner

The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – “Ellis County is no longer a ‘po dunk town’,” said Judge Carol Bush while pleading her salary grievance case to befuddled constituents.

The committee chairman called for a public meeting to convene an open salary grievance committee for herself on Sept. 9.

Nine members of the public were called from last year’s grand jury pool to hear Bush discuss her copious achievements and hectic schedule for the last eight years.

Several notable local residents voiced their support for Ms. Bush and spoke at the end of the meeting before the committee voted.

They included former State Representative Jim Pitts, Waxahachie Mayor Kevin Strength, former County Commissioner Bill Dodson, former Ellis County and current Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbert.

During the course of the first hour plus of the meeting, Bush went through her several handouts with the committee members.

These citizens were verbally escorted around the daily operations of the Judge’s schedule and the chain of command for the county.

During the course of the meeting, she assured them repeatedly she is profusely underpaid for the services that she provides the county.

She was quick to point out during her remarks that she was asked five times to step into the position as county judge and had each time declined it.

By request, she filled the remaining 20 months of an unexpired term before being elected on her own accord in 2010 and then reelected in 2014.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the support of the general public,” she stated.

She outlined several key events outside the normal scope of an 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. job she was not independently compensated for but yet still served unapologetically.

One such event include the tornado on Dec. 26, 2015 where she left her family to immediately head to Red Oak and establish an emergency management center.

She said her job doesn’t end at 5 p.m. and she goes to sleep with her phone.

Bush said she is on call 24/7 for the people of Ellis County.

“When the county has had tornadoes, flooding, or a pipe explosion in Milford, the need to respond is hers.

She adamantly said the (responsibility), “buck ultimately stops with me.”

She emphasized she serves the people in these situations indiscriminately whether they voted for her or not.

As for bringing money to the county, she informed citizens of her position on many unpaid committees which result in her traveling to Austin and Dallas to represent the best interests of residents.

From 2007- 2013, she said that $231 million in transportation dollars made its way to the area.

This money is being used to widen Interstate 35E making it safer and benefits the community.

As part of her membership on the Council of Government’s Board, she lobbied for $650,000 for improved radio equipment.

She said things like this are duties extending far beyond the bench.

She was then interrupted by committee member, Robert Mustin, asked if she was being paid for these committees.

She insisted she is not compensated for being on any boards.

Those she mentioned specifically included the Transportation Committee part of the Council of Governments.

She continued for another 30 minutes and outlined improvements public safety, the expanded jail, parking garage, and even the building where the committee was seated which was one of her projects.

She said, “While Ellis County needed to ‘preserve our past,’ we also needed to ‘prepare for our future’.”

While focusing on the charts handed out to committee members, Bush heavily emphasized salaries from local areas she felt were similar in scope to her own duties.

She said, “My position is more like a county manager” and since she is not the highest paid person in the county “there is a basic inequality with that.”

She highlighted the Ennis City Manager at $148,320, the Waxahachie Assistant City Manager at $149,712 and the Ellis County Judges at $151,889.

She believes her job duties as outlined as very consistent with a city manager or even equal to a CEO in private business.

There was a concerned voice by the committee that the salary charts she showed were not adding up.

This was quickly explained by virtue of the fact all county employees will be receiving a three-percent raise so while the judges currently make $143,000, they will be making $151,889.

She insisted salaries need to be revamped, “if we want to continue to bring quality people into Ellis County.”

Even though she could only grieve her own salary, she felt, “it’s important for the future” and that the committee should “right this wrong.”

With that members of the public were allowed to voice their opinion either for or against. Only positive feedback was received.

Pitts said, “She’s been a wonderful county judge” and the mayor followed up by saying “we want to keep good people.”

He said as an example they had to raise the Chamber of Commerce person’s pay to $120,000 because it was almost embarrassing how low the salaries are.

The only slight criticism was for the county itself and not necessarily the judge.

Former County Commissioner Bill Dodson, introduced the idea that perhaps the county needed a chief financial officer to work with the county judge because of the complexity involved with a $61-million budget.

County Auditor Mike Navarro iterated he believed salary should be based on three criteria with those being responsibility, performance, and qualifications.

He offered praise for the judge for bringing her case to the people instead of bypassing them and going straight to the commissioner’s court.

Sherbert, hired by Bush, said he left making $30,000 more than she does and she was his boss.

Other public members voice their praise and three letters from residents were also read aloud in support of the judge’s request.

Once everyone was done, the Judge closed out that portion of the meeting and prepared to leave the room.

She assured members of the committee that she does not carry a vote in the decision.

When she left, several committee members asked around the table about how to proceed and vote.

Stacy Tweet read out loud from the summons letter and they determined if all nine agreed on a salary that salary would pass.

Negotiations began with a range between $150,000-$190,000.

After a short and very quiet discussion, members began to consider paying her more than the other two county court judges, Jim Chapman and Gene Calvert.

They decided on a 10-percent premium above county court judge’s salary at first making it $167, 078.

Finally though, they decided $165,000 was better because it was an even number.

Bush was called back into the meeting and told of her new salary.

She wanted to make sure that they all had agree that and the committee nodded in solidarity.

Bush said, “I’m honored. I’m floored. I appreciate that you recognize (the amount of work required).

“What I have done is in the best interest of the county.”

The meeting was then adjourned after more than two hours of deliberation.