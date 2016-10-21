ELLIS COUNTY: Commissioner’s short meeting highlighted new furniture for courthouse, surplus equipment

By Nichole Waggoner / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – The Ellis County Commissioner’s Court convened with less than an hour’s worth of business to discuss matters at hand this past week.

Highlights included new furniture for the courthouse, surplus equipment being released and burn ban discussion with Ellis County Fire Marshal Tim Birdwell.

Item 1.4

Jim Strawn is one of five owners for a holding of approximately 279 acres for the Oak Vista Estates. He said the partners have just recently paid for 225 acres on a section between 66 and FM 1446.

In lieu of a traditional performance bond, they are offering this acreage as collateral to the county.

County Attorney Vance Hines recommended the county not ‘get into the real estate business.’

Even though it was not expressly written in the code for land to be used as collateral, the owners decided to petition the court.

When asked how much the bond would be, Strawn said the bond would be approximately $850,000 with their portion being $16,000.

The measure failed with no commissioner responding either way.

Item 2.1

Commissioner Lane Grayson motioned to accept equipment purchases for Road and Bridge, Precinct 2 for a Bomag Jumping Jack Tamper from Rental One and a Lift Gate from Knapheide to be used for repair work within said department.

Item 2.3

Road and Bridge equipment was declared surplus and is to be disposed of within the local government guidelines. These items include a 1990 water truck, 1999 Ford F-150, several other vehicles, lawn equipment such as brush clipper and weed eaters. Notably there are eleven gas cans headed to this surplus list.

Engineering and the County Clerk’s office surplused out a total of three HP printers while the Sheriff’s Office is parting ways with vehicles including two vintage 2008 Crown Victorias.

Item 2.7

Contracts for surplus county items was also discussed.

A newer service called Public Surplus features an Ebay style platform that would garner more attention for the county’s smaller items that may be harder to move. These would include the eleven gas cans or brush clippers mentioned previously. Their fee is 7-percent which is less than the 7.5-percent the county is currently paying to another auction company without an online presence.

Item 2.9

The Engineering Department received approval for the renewal of their contract Environmental Systems Research Institute. ESRI’s cutting edge Geographical Information Systems or GIS software is used by municipalities large and small across the world to map everything from natural resources such as water to efficiently creating maintenance schedules. The data is accessible anywhere around the world.

Item 3.2

Chief Tim Birdwell reviewed maps with the Commissioners regarding the question of instituting a burn ban. At this point, there is not a need for such action but possibly by the next meeting there would be so, this items will stay on the agenda for future consideration.

Item 3.4

Representatives from Italy ISD requested the County to authorize the remaining balance from the Qualified Emergency Conservation Bond. The $600,000 would be used to provide energy upgrades throughout the District. Ferris ISD received a similar request previously.