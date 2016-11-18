ELLIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT: NTTA wants county to block tags

By Nichole Waggoner / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – If the North Texas Toll Authority gets their way, Ellis County motorists with unpaid toll fees could have their auto tag renewals blocked.

A lengthy discussion ensued between representatives of NTTA and the commissioner's court Nov. 8 meeting as details were laid out but more questions than answers resulted.

Carrie Rogers and Gio Rodriguez, of NTTA, want to partner with Ellis County in reporting habitual violators of the toll system.

This is of great interest to them since State Highway 360 will soon be opening up as a tollway.

In the past license plate numbers were reported as a block and the county was simply paid a yearly flat fee to enter this into the Ellis County system.

However, NTTA is proposing to pay $5.24 per block of license plates.

It was not declared how many plates are included in the blocks.

NTTA assured the block pricing is based on the actual cost to the county in terms of employee time and effort, although the court was not told how this cost was determined.

Commissioner Paul Perry, pct. 3, raised several questions about how the process works when a person is told they have violations on their account and if they are able to appeal in the case of someone no longer owning said vehicle.

Commissioner Lane Grayson, pct. 2, expressed concern the Department of Motor Vehicles already does this and the county would be redundant in doing it as well.

The question of how much responsibility to report the information to a violator at the Tax Office was also raised.

Ms. Roger’s said the county “may” or “shall” inform the violator but the county is not required to collect the owed tolls. County Judge Carol Bush wanted to know exactly how many Ellis County residents are violators of the toll lanes.

NTTA said there were approximately 2,200 notifications sent out in the county last year for violations. She expressed surprise there was that many. The court voted on a no action for this heavily discussed item. It will return to the agenda at a later date.

Department of County Development measures all passed and included properties in precincts 3 and 4.

Item 1.1: Clayton Baggerly, in absentia, requested a one time variance for a fire hydrant requirement for the 1000 block of Holder Road, Forreston, Road and Bridge Precinct 3.

Item 1.2: A re-plat requested by JHH Property Acquisition Services, LLC in the Springer Estates, Still Waters Court & Bois D’Arc in Midloathian Road and Bridge Precinct 4 was approved.

Item 1.3: Tony Martin, in absentia, requested a preliminary plat for Chautauqua Phase 1 consisting of 62 lots at Broadhead Road and Gibson Road, Road and BRidge Precinct 4 was granted.

Purchasing requests made by various departments were discussed and voted upon in the meeting.

Item 2.2 included the discussion for the approval to purchase warehouse grade pallet shelving for the District Clerk, Treasurer, Auditor, and Tax Office continued from the previous Commissioner’s Court meeting. Commissioner Butler spoke with those involved and now everyone is on the same page.

They will start with the District Clerk’s office which needs 27 shelves with metal decking so that nothing falls through.

Containers to hold documents instead of cardboard boxes was also added to the original petition.

The Court determined the District Clerk’s office would be limited to $20,000 to spend.

The rest of the offices (Treasurer, etc) would follow suit.

Additional items of note included whether or not to dispose of seized items from the Justice of the Peace precinct 2 Court.

These included various clothing and household items which will be disposed of according to the appropriate government code (Item 2.3).

Additionally, outdated legal books from the Law Library that have been declared surplus will be disposed of using an online auction (Item 2.5).

New Xerox lease agreements for the Justice of the Peace I at $195.55 per month and Indigent Health at $168.94 a month were also approved (Items 2.6, 7).

The contract for Indigent Health was submitted early because of an upcoming price increase.

Item 2.8 involved the approval to purchase multiple vehicles for the Department of Development, Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit and Fire Marshall.

The total amount for all vehicles is not to exceed $190,000. It included at least (2) 2017 Silverado 2500s, (2) 2017 F250s and (4) 2017 trucks.

Item 3.2 involved discussion of the Leggett and Platt Tax Abatement application. The company requested and received a five-year and 45-percent abatement because they were bringing in approximately 75 new jobs to the City of Ennis. Grayson thanked the company for bringing the jobs to the area.

Item 3.6 requested and received approval for the Ellis County Local Emergency Planning committee Officers for a two year unpaid term beginning Oct. 18, 2016.

The volunteers include Tommy Jackson, president; William Stetson and Hugh Grandstaff, vice presidents; Herman Cryer, secretary/treasurer; as submitted by Stephanie Parker, emergency management coordinator.

The Court convened into executive session briefly before adjourning the meeting.

No action or discussion on Items 4.1, 2 were made. Item 4.1 involves a lawsuit Cause No. 93563, Webster v. Bates, 40th District Court of Ellis County.

Item 4.2 includes consultation to deliberate the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices.