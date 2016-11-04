ELLIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT: Judge Bush ignores agenda order

Nichole Waggoner / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County recognized several important issues with proclamations for the month of November. The Court went out of order during the items per County Judge Carol Bush.

Item 3.1 & 3.2

Representative John Wray was a special guest of the Commissioner’s Court and presented Carl Mullins, a 15-year resident and Korean War veteran, a special proclamation for COPD Awareness.

Mullins is a long time supporter of philanthropic issues but this one is near and dear to his heart. COPD is the acronym for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which took the life recently of his beloved Billie Puckett.

Wray along with the proclamation also gave Mullins a flag that had flown over the state capital. Bush also read out a proclamation declaring the entire month of November as COPD Awareness Month in Ellis County.

Item 3.16

The South Ellis county Water Supply Corporation requested county sponsorship to apply for this grant without cost to the county itself.

The grant is for $275,000 which would benefit the local area. Navarro expressed his concern over previous issues resulting in an audit at a cost to the county as well as flags for non compliance from the state. He pointed out the Court meets only twice a month and sometimes deadlines are missed because funds have to be voted on and approved within the guidelines required from the county.

Commissioner Perry inquired if the county had been penalized to which Navarro said no. Currently, the county may not be eligible to act on the item because there is a 12 month waiting period between grants. The motion for the Community Development Block Grant resulted in no action until eligible is resolved.

Item 3.3

Another proclamation was declared for Ellis County. On Nov. 17, will be World Pancreatic Cancer Day for the county. The rates for this type of cancer have now surpassed breast cancer as the third leading cause of cancer.

Item 3.5

Auditor Mike Navarro strongly suggested that the Court “enact the largest savings for any single item in the history of Ellis County.” This was in regard to providing for the issuance and sale of a general obligation refunding bond, series 2016. The savings are $6,472,100.28 to the County. Navarro, “unequivocally recommends approval.” Bush was very supportive of this measure and commended everyone for being fiscally conservative which helped the county to maintain strong credit ratings from Fitch and Moody.

Item 3.6

Donald Kelm, district extension administrator gave an update on District 8 and the successful participation of the 4-H program in the area for ages 13 and above This past year there were seven 4-H’ers participating in county camp. Ag and Natural Resources area highlighted area for this region even though Ellis County is located near a large city.

This covered management of the resources such as weed control. Other programs include wellness and family and consumer science. From the 2014-15 year, the membership and participation increased 110-percent.

Item 3.8

Burn ban for Ellis county remains a no action item per the request from Fire Marshall Tim Birdwell.

Item 3.9

Fire Marshall Tim Birdwell volunteered to serve as the Ellis County representative on the Resource Conservation Council (RCC) on the Council of Governments. Commissioners Butler and Perry approved the motion.

Item 3.11

County Engineer Ted Kantor requested an additional 5% for funding the cost to implement structural repairs to Chambers Creek FRS. He already requested matching funds from the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board. The motion passed.

Item 3.12

Mr. Kantor requested approval to increase costs for printing large maps . The new plotter while producing better quality maps does have a more expensive cost to operate. The suggested increase would simply cover the more expensive ink and paper. The motion passed.

Item 3.15

Commissioner Perry successfully suggested that the County accept an interlocal agreement with the City of Italy. He said it was a fairly standard request.

Item 1.1

The Court approved the release of a two year maintenance bond in the amount of $44, 787.00 to State Auto Insurance for Taylor Ridge, Phase 2, Road and Bridge Pet. 3.

Item 1.3

The Court granted a one time variance from the Rules, Regulations, and Specifications for Midlothian resident Betty Dillard. The driveway access faces the wrong direction. Since the line of sight is good, it is not deemed to be a safety hazard.

Item 2.3

New warehouse grade pallet shelving was requested for the Records Storage Building for the District Clerk, Treasurer, Auditor, and Tax Office. Safety of the records is paramount however, plans were already discussed prior to this Commissioner’s Court. In session, changes to the design were brought up during the session. Shelves are already in place and this would be an enhancement to the building. Bush expressed her frustration that a building was built for this purpose and now no one wants to use it. No action on this item as more research is required.

Item 2.5

Request for approval to sign an HVAC Maintenance agreement from American Mechanical to maintain the standards required for the Jail as well as the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center and Station 2 facilities. According to the Contractor, there will be a Lead Employee who will be responsible for the contract. This will be at least 5-7 days per quarter plus additional tasks as required. The motion passed.