ELLIS COUNTY: Blue Star Mother’s Local Chapter assists flooded veterans home

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – It was Veteran’s Day a few weeks ago that the Blue Star Moms Blue Bonnet Chapter in Ellis County received a call from a sister chapter in Baton Rouge.

The sister chapter needed some help and wanted to know if the Ellis County moms might be able to assist in putting the pieces back together for the Magnolia Veterans Home located in one of the hardest hit areas flooded in Louisiana back in August.

Residents of the home had been evacuated to another city where they are still in temporary housing while their residence is being cleaned up and repaired, but Janet Broussard, President, Blue Star Moms Louisiana Chapter 1 said the Magnolia Veterans Home residents needed to get back to their original home as soon as possible.

“The home is located in an area where over 90 percent of homes and over 75 percent of businesses flooded,” Broussard said.

Magnolia House is an all male veteran facility housing 10 veterans who suffer from PTSD, brain injuries and mental issues. The home is a 501c3; and receives no state funding so the Blue Star Moms from the Louisiana chapter needed some help.

The Ellis County sister chapter immediately got to work.

They contacted Happy Furniture in Waxahachie who then donated a truck load of furniture to the Veterans.

Blue Star Mom and Ovilla resident, Martha Vansyckle said, “When we asked if Happy would like to donate, we assumed we’d place a few items in the back of our pickup.”

That was not the case and Vansyckle and her husband, former Ovilla Mayor Bill Vansyckle ended up driving a 35-foot Penske truck to Louisiana to deliver the load.

Everything from recliners to sofas, loveseats and a variety of tables were donated by Happy Furniture.

Vansyckle said the Ellis County chapter also sent monetary donations as well as truck pillows, towels and games for the residents.

“Upon arrival, volunteers from the National Guard assisted in off-loading the truck,” Vansyckle explained. “We heard the story of the flood as experienced by director Ethel Comeaux. She and her husband Byron run the Magnolia Veteran Home.”

Apparently the folks at Happy Furniture have a history of quietly donating furniture to area churches.

The Blue Star Moms were so touched by the donation they presented a special photo plaque to Happy for his kindness.

Vansyckle said a special thanks also goes out to Doug Hunt, owner of Access Storage for arranging the discounted truck rental.

The Blue Star Mothers in Ellis County was organized by Cheree Barrett of Ferris more than six years ago. Members are area mothers with military children. They support the children and all branches of the military. Packages to the troops are mailed quarterly. At this time they are also participating in the Wreaths Across America to place wreaths at the DFW National Cemetery.

You can find more information about the Ellis County Blue Star Moms at www.bluestarmothers.org.