ELECTION 2016: Nov. 8 General and Special Elections, notice of early voting at polling places

• Voting for the purpose of electing Presidential Electors, Members of Congress, Members of the Legislature, State, District, County and Precinct Officers.

• City of Glenn Heights General Election voting to elect Mayor, Member of Council Place 2, 4 and 6.

• City of Ennis Special Charter Amendment Election voting to adopt or reject thirty-two proposed propositions.

• Midlothian Independent School District Bond Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed propositions.

Early voting times at the Ellis County Elections Office, located at 204 E. Jefferson Street in Waxahachie, are as follows:

• Monday, October 24 through Friday, October 28 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, October 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, October 30 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Six temporary early voting locations have been set up throughout the county:

• Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian

• Fundamental Baptist Church at 203 W. Jefferson St., Palmer

• Ellis County Sub-Courthouse at 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

• Red Oak Municipal Center at 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak

• Walnut Grove Middle School at 990 N Walnut Grove Rd., Midlothian

• The Heights Baptist Church at 501 East Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights

The dates and times for early voting at the temporary locations are:

• Monday, October 24 through Friday, October 28 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, October 29 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, October 30 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, October 31 through Wednesday, November 2 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Thursday, November 3 through Friday, November 4 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.