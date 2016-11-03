TIPSHEET: Gowdy tells Hillary to stop acting like she doesn’t know Huma

By Courtney O’Brien

Does it matter whether or not Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “intended” to jeopardize national security? That’s an emphatic “no,” according to Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC).

Gowdy told the “Fox & Friends” anchors Tuesday morning that he “disagreed sharply” with FBI Director James Comey’s decision over the summer to not pursue criminal charges against Clinton because she did not “intend” to place national security at risk.

Congress would not have used the phrase “gross negligence” if they didn’t think intent mattered, Gowdy said. “The intent to harm the country is what we call treason,” he added.

This was just below treason.

He defended Comey, however, after Friday’s announcement that the FBI is reopening the investigation after finding pertinent emails from Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Clinton and her allies have criticized that decision, claiming it was made with political motives in mind.

Gowdy, however, explained why Comey is not to blame for Clinton and her staff’s incompetence.

“He did not tell her to lie,” he said. “He didn’t tell Huma not to turn over her devices. He didn’t tell Weiner to sext with underage girls. So I don’t see how he’s responsible for any of this.”

Comey, the representative explained, has an “obligation” to reopen the investigation, noting he would have been criticized just as much (perhaps more) for sitting on the new evidence until after the election.

Gowdy also responded to Clinton’s attempt to distance herself from Abedin and her emails.

“These are Secretary Clinton’s emails,” Gowdy said. “So she can act like she doesn’t know Huma, but we know better.”