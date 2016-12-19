LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sheriff thanks everyones for gifts

We recently wrapped up the seventh annual Ellis County Toy Drive, which served about 200 children who are in the care of the Presbyterian Children’s Home and the Texas Baptist Home for Children. I want to personally thank each and every one of you who helped in any way with the toy drive, which has a tradition of giving and only grows stronger with each passing year.

Through this effort, we gather enough presents to take care of every child at both of the children’s homes located here in Ellis County. I’m happy to report we met and exceeded that goal again this year.

It can’t be easy for these children who are away from their families during the holiday season and through no fault of their own. What we try to do with this toy drive is to make what should be a happy time of the year a little bit brighter for each of them.

Through the community’s generosity, I am proud to say we were able to fulfill each and every child’s wish list as well as throw them a pizza party at the Ellis County Expo Center on Dec. 3. All of the children received their own gift bag full of presents and, as well, they were able to visit with Santa Claus and his lead Elf during the party.

Over the years, the Ellis County Toy Drive has grown and is now a joint effort between your Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the Waxahachie Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Ellis County Adult Probation.

Allow me to personally recognize our fellow agencies for their willingness to be a part of this great cause.

In addition to all of the countless people who contributed presents and gift cards, we want to thank the Walmarts in Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waxahachie for allowing us the opportunity to have a collection day outside of their storefronts earlier this holiday season.

Other businesses we want to thank include Best Buy, Chicken Express, Dart Container, Ellis County Expo Center, Ennis Ford, Gingerbread Press, Office Depot and Papa John’s Pizza. Theirs is all an example of community involvement and extending service to others, especially for these littlest members of our community.

I want to also thank and recognize our agency’s Explorer Post. These Explorers and their advisors volunteered countless hours during the course of the toy drive.

I also want to thank our deputies and detention officers who participated in our No Shave November fundraiser, which saw hundreds of dollars donated to this cause.

If I’ve somehow missed somebody’s name, please accept my apology and know that your contribution helped make the seventh annual Ellis County Toy Drive an outstanding success.

May each and every one of you have a blessed holiday season!

Yours truly,

Johnny Brown

Ellis County Sheriff