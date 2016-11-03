GREG ALLEN: A liberty scare

What’s your take on the 2016 Presidential Election?

Would you say it’s a joke? Some may claim it’s nothing more than a PT Barnum three-ring-circus.

Then again it could be considered the best mudslinging sideshow money could buy.

It’s a given the vast majority of Americans don’t like Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, but that’s the dual choice we’re stuck with.

I’ve criticized both candidates in my column and have experienced the wrath of their supporters. A close friend, or so I thought, is an avid Trump supporter who went as far as to say our friendship is over. A Hillary supporter went as far as to write a full page editorial in a newspaper my column runs in blasting my intellectual prowess, my integrity, my faith, and my general worthiness as a human being.

One has to ask what’s happening to America?

I’ve been under recent attacks by individual(s) who are making up repeated lies about me. At first I thought I’d just let it go, but the aggressor(s) are relentless in their endeavors to impugn my integrity and I’m forced to act.

I’m beginning to understand how Donald Trump and the Director of the FBI feel. Donald Trump insists lies are being fabricated about him concerning women he reportedly groped. In at least two cases, eyewitnesses testified those slanderous claims don’t have a hint of truth to them.

Just recently, the FBI director said he was reopening the criminal investigation against Hillary Clinton in light of some 10,000 supposedly incriminating emails found on the laptop that belonged to Anthony Weiner, the husband of Hillary Clinton’s top assistant.

The FBI director is in a quandary. His boss, Loretta Lynch, is an Obama appointee who runs the Justice Department. All outward appearances seem to point to the fact that Ms. Lynch is more concerned with politics than the rule of law.

Does the FBI director cave under pressure, or does he stand for integrity and not wilt under an avalanche of attacks steamrolling his way?

We all must live with our conscience daily. Do we take a stand for what’s right, or cower in the corner? Do we sacrifice our integrity because of fear, or do we venture into the light of truth when a dark corner would be far more safe?

For the longest time, my wife and I weren’t going to vote at all. We’ve both been repulsed by this election cycle, but on the other hand it’s opened our eyes.

When Lenin led a revolution to overthrow the czar of Russia at the turn-of-the-century it changed everything there. It ushered in corruption on a scale its citizenry had never witnessed before. Shortly thereafter, many in high places of the United States government feared the same thing might happen in their country and labeled that possibility “The Red Scare.”

My wife and I have come to the conclusion that the America our founding fathers intended is on the verge of extinction. We have a presidential candidate who was under criminal investigation, but is once more a little over a week away from a national election.

Many of the things Donald Trump has said are outlandish, but are they all lies?

One must look at the whole picture and not be tainted by emotional theater. Although WikiLeaks is a hacker and there’s nothing honorable about that, neither is the national media honorable for trying to cover up indiscretions that are newsworthy to usher in a candidate they favor in spite of how unsavory they may be.

Undercover videos by James O’Keefe have also verified that the Clinton campaign will stop at nothing to get elected.

The State Police in my state are conducting an investigation into voter fraud. It’s spread to 56 of the 92 counties so far. The superintendent of that organization recently said: “The notion of voter fraud is very real!” Shortly thereafter, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, a Democrat, told the Superintendent to shut up about voter fraud.

One has to ask what’s happening to America?

In light of all the evidence presented before us, this election has become “A Liberty Scare” for my wife and I. We’ve decided to not cower in the corner and do nothing on election day – we’ll vote Republican.