GLENN MOLLETTE: Getting our act together for America

The November eighth Presidential vote is coming soon. The votes will be cast and either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be our next President. In January Barack Obama will move out of The White House and either Trump or Clinton will move into The White House. We will have a new President and regardless who is elected a lot of people in our country will be unhappy. A lot of people were unhappy four years ago and have always been at every election.

By the time this is over will the Clinton people and the Trump people even be able to speak a civil word to each other? If you are going to have a peaceful gathering with your family or large number of friends you are probably wise to not mention either name. The mere mention of either name brings a rise of rhetoric, debate and unfortunate anger. Most Americans who have given our issues and candidates much thought have a lot of passion about this election and each candidate.

Social media has created a somewhat safe haven for people to share with candor how they feel about things related to this election. However, open support for either candidate means you can figure approximately fifty percent of your social media friends are ticked off at you and probably do not like you.

When this election is over we had better try working together in this nation. I don’t see how we can survive another four years if we continue to fight and bite each other. Our inner cities need for all of us to come together. Our military needs a united America. Can you imagine fighting on the battlefield representing America while most of whom you are representing are fighting each other? Our children and grandchildren need for us to pull together.

There will not be an America to enjoy if we don’t get our act together in this country.

Glenn Mollette is a syndicated columnist and author of eleven books. He is read in all fifty states.