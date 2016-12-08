DUFF HALE: Who is the hypocrite?

Here is a question. Not a trick question either, but how do you spell hypocrite?

Answer: Hillary Clinton.

Another question: How do you spell fraud? Answer: Dr. Jill Stein.

After excoriating Donald Trump in one of the debates for not immediately answering the question as to whether or not he would accept the outcome of the election she is now joined with a Green Party recount effort in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Of course, being petty is just in Hillary Clinton’s nature.

Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party’s 2016 presidential candidate, seems to be trolling for votes in a future election and gathering a list of donors and potential supporters. She has couched her reason for wanting the recount in high-minded terms saying she just wants to guarantee the integrity of the U.S. voting system since computer hacking had marked the Nov. 8 election. That is an allegation she made with absolutely no proof of its existence. Marc Elias, the Clinton campaign counsel, said in a statement on the Medium website the Clinton campaign had not planned to seek a recount since its own investigation had failed to turn up any sign of hacking of voting systems.

Deep down inside I can’t help but believe a big part of Stein’s motivation in this recount effort is her total disdain for Donald Trump and those who support him – the basket of “deplorables” as Hillary once called us – because he symbolically stands for everything she opposes such as capitalism, liberty, America first, and controlling our borders. These things she sees as racism, sexism, xenophobia and any number of other “isms.”

Stein who only raised $3.5 million for her presidential campaign has already raised close to the estimated $7 million needed to fund the recount.

A recount would be unlikely to benefit Stein – who did not win a single state in the election and only received 469,627 votes total – directly. However, one law professor told the Associated Press that her effort could help her build a larger donor list that she could use if she ever decided to run again. Stein says any excess money she raises for the recount effort will then be donated to a charity or a political party. Really?

The Green Party, the country’s fourth largest by membership, is a fringe organization that promotes environmentalism, nonviolence, social justice, participatory grassroots democracy, gender equality, LGBT rights, anti-war and anti-racism. On the political spectrum the party is generally seen as far left wing, and in 2016 officially described itself as an “eco-socialist” party. It’s believed that many of the Green Party’s supporters are those who found socialist Bernie Sanders so appealing, which in itself is disturbing because Bernie Sanders is pretty deplorable as far as I’m concerned.

Now for a conservative like me that sounds very revolting even though, as we all know, everyone is entitled to their own opinions even if they are wrong.

Let’s take a look at some of the numbers from election 2016, shall we.

Of the 3,141 counties in the United States Donald Trump carried 3,084 of them to Hillary’s 57. Pretty amazing isn’t it?

Of the 62 counties in New York Trump won 46 of them to Hillary’s 16.

Clinton won the popular vote in New York by approximately 1.5 million votes and in the 5 counties comprising New York City she received over 2 million more votes than Donald Trump. These five counties comprise 319 square miles compared to some 3,800,000 square miles for the entire United States. So, when we have a country that encompasses almost 4,000,000 square miles, isn’t it absurd to even consider that 319 square miles in New York City be allowed to decide what is right for the rest of the nation?

All of the foregoing should be illustration enough as to why we need the Electoral College system and to provide validation for the concern of the smaller states leading to its creation.

As I previously pointed out in a column, without the Electoral College, elections would be decided by a handful of densely populated coastal areas with their left-wing politics thus leaving the smaller states with no voice whatsoever.

This recount effort is given little chance of succeeding so I see it as just a publicity stunt by a failed candidate of a failed party.