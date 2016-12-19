DUFF HALE: The tyrant is finally dead

Fidel Castro died November 25, 2016, after keeping Cuba in a police state for 58 years. He was 90.

What’s so interesting is the reaction of the mainstream media. They might as well be going around with black armbands of mourning following his death. Jim Avila of “Nightline” gushed that Castro was the “George Washington of his country.” Hardly. During his 58 years of dictatorship he was an evil man, a communist who tortured, killed and imprisoned with no remorse, a tyrant tore his country apart and sent its finest citizens into exile. He “will be revered” for bringing education, social services and health care to Cubans, gushed MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. CNN’s Martin Savidge hailed Castro for “racial integration.”

By Cuba’s own estimates, roughly 36% of the country is black or “mixed.” Nonetheless, the online journal “Socialism and Democracy” found black and mixed populations concentrated in the worst housing conditions and tend to work in lower-paying, manual-labor jobs.

The New York Times described how he “dominated his country with strength and symbolism” which is just another way of describing his rule of oppression and endless propaganda.

ABC’s Barbara Walters, filmmaker Oliver Stone and that despicable Michael Moore all drank Castro’s Cool Aid and swallowed his specious propaganda hook, line and sinker.

What the mainstream media won’t admit is that at his death Fidel Castro left a country worse off in almost every way than the one he conquered in 1958. After he consolidated power he set out on a course of extraordinary revolutionary violence after embracing Soviet Communism. That was after promising no Cuban mother would shed a tear over violence.

He murdered thousands upon thousands; in fact, an estimated 141,000 were killed by the Castro regime. Genocide Watch says it “holds the Castro regime responsible for the death of thousands of Cubans who were executed and died trying to escape the regime.”

Especially infuriating is the notion Castro took an impoverished, oppressed nation and turned it into some sort of socialist paradise, with education, social services and health care for everyone. That’s a complete lie. According to economist Angus Maddison, Cuba has the worst economy in Latin America, outside Nicaragua and Haiti. Any growth is due to the massive subsidies from the former Soviet Union. Before Castro, Cuba had the 13th lowest infant mortality rate in the world, however, today it ranks about 40th according to National Review. And health care? Well, it’s not for ordinary Cubans whose facilities are crumbling, unsanitary, and require patients to bring their own bed sheets, soap, towels, food, light bulbs and even toilet paper.

The chief instrument of Castro’s murders was Che Guevara, a cold, calculating killing machine motivated by pure hate. “El Che” is loved by all Cubans. Law requires it and woe be to those who dare to breathe otherwise.

Che turned La Cabana, an old Spanish military fortress into a prison. Humberto Fontova, who wrote a book about Che, “Exposing the Real Che Guevara,” says La Cabana is the Caribbean Lubyanka where thousands of men and boys were executed against its walls by firing squads. Che himself admitted to ordering thousands of executions at La Cabana and Santa Clara, plus he had a window from which he could watch them all if he so chose.

Reinaldo Arenas writes in his book “Before Night Falls,” Gays were not treated like human beings, they were treated like beasts. They were the last ones to come out for meals, so we saw them walk by, and the most insignificant incident was an excuse to beat them mercilessly.”

And yet anti-establishment young people and stars all over the world have Che’s face on their walls and their T-shirts. Most of them don’t know anything real about the man they admire. They have no idea he was one of the most violently illiberal establishment figures in the Western Hemisphere’s history. They admire the image, which is and always has been a fraud.

On October 7, 1967, an informant told Bolivian Special Forces of Guevara’s location. The ever-brave Che shouted: “Don’t shoot! I am Che Guevara and I am worth more to you alive than dead.” On October 9 Guevara was executed on the orders of Bolivian President Rene Barrientos.

One day – perhaps not soon, but someday – that is going to change. The truth of Fidel will be admitted in Havana and the myth of the kind and benevolent and compassionate Che will eventually slide into oblivion because a democratic government in Havana will not lie, by either omission or commission, about the man who co-founded Cuba’s final dictatorship. When that day arrives, tourists who visit will finally learn something real.

To the truth about Che everyone should read Humberto Fontova’s “Exposing the Real Che Guevara.”