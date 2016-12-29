DUFF HALE: The truth about guns on the street

Facing another year of increased murder rate (up 11%), Houston’s KTRK radio station sent a reporter into the prisons to ask if there was anything police or lawmakers could do to make it tougher for those incarcerated for murder to kill?

The answer will come as a surprise to numnuts like RINO John McCain who for years has been calling for closing the so-called “gun show loophole” where individuals at a gun show can sell their personal firearms to another without a background check.

The radio station sent surveys to every killer who used a gun to murder someone in Harris County since 2014. It asked how they got the gun, what they paid, and how often, if ever, they went through a background check. Houston’s police report that 83 percent of murder victims in Houston are shot to death which is slightly higher that national gun death statistics and makes a shooting death eight times more likely that the second most common. Murder victims died by being stabbed 10 percent of the time, beaten to death 4 percent and other 4 percent.

A nine-millimeter handgun was the favorite being used 78 percent of the time. Eleven percent used a .357 and 11 percent used a 40 caliber. While people using semi-automatic rifles committed many of the high profile mass shootings, semi-automatic handguns were the most common weapons of choice for survey respondents laying waste to the anti-gunner lie that criminals favor “assault weapons”.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents said they got their weapons outside the legal regulated gun market. None stopped at a gun show while most traded for their weapons or got them from a friend for free. There is no legal requirement to keep any record of a private gun transfer. Sixty-three percent of respondents said they got the gun by stealing it, 25 percent said they bought theirs on the street and 13 percent said they got it from a gun store.

In response to the question about the length of time they owned the gun the answers varied somewhat from less than one day to several months.

These people are well aware of the gun laws and since many were previously convicted they knew they wouldn’t pass a federally mandated background check. Some suggested they would not put a family member in a position to buy a gun for them since the penalty for that so-called “straw purchase” is severe. Ninety percent of respondents said they were not legally allowed to buy a firearm and 100 percent said they did not have a Concealed Carry Permit. These killers did not believe there was a law that would stop them.

One even responded that the true solution to violence and getting the dirty guns off the streets is “changing the hearts of men.”

When asked if there was any fear of getting caught with a gun as a convicted felon one who is serving a life sentence said, “getting caught with a gun was less severe than getting caught with a crack rock.” Felon in possession of a firearm is, in fact, a crime in Texas and can be punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison. In actuality, the punishment in Harris County since 2010 has been just three and one half months according to a database released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

So, in summary:

• 90 percent of those surveyed said the got their gun on the black market. They either traded goods for the firearm or a friend gave it to them;

• 63 percent of the guns were stolen and the majority of the guns that were not stolen were given to the killer by a friend for free;

• 90 percent of the respondents weren’t eligible to legally buy a gun because of past criminal convictions; and

• 100 percent of the respondents carried the gun concealed despite not have a concealed carry permit.

So, it is quite obvious that, at least in this case, these particular violent criminals had no interest in following current firearm laws. But, then again, that’s what criminals do, isn’t it?