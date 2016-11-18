DUFF HALE: Is it OK to be judgmental?

Let’s face the simple fact that our republic is at a crucial crossroads in its history. Donald Trump drew strong criticism from the political class for suggesting we suspend acceptance of refugees from Syria and other terrorist-supporting nations until we can be certain of our vetting procedures assuring us that we are not allowing active terrorists or terrorist supporters to slip into the country. It’s not only common sense but also a matter of public safety.

Why are our political leaders willing to expose the nation to such potential danger? Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has repeatedly indicated acceptance of refugees is an important affirmation of America’s commitment to “diversity.” My question is, important to whom and why should we care? She has said it’s a reaffirmation of “who we are as Americans” as if our American character is defined by its unlimited openness to “diversity.”

This whole diversity thing is based on a globalist view of the world. Secretary of State John Kerry promoted this view recently warning Americans that we must prepare ourselves for a “borderless world.” This is highly repugnant because when that happens there will no longer be citizens and without citizens there can be no rights and privileges attaching to citizenship. Americans would be without rights “to which the laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them,” so our Bill of Rights would be worthless.

A constitution can only work in a nation where the just powers of government are derived from the consent of the governed.

How did America arrive at this place? Americans have abandoned the morality created by our Declaration of Independence where the first principle was the truth that “all men are created equal” and endowed with “certain unalienable rights” such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Over the years this morality has been eroded by Progressivism and is revealed in our society’s value-free beliefs. In other words, is there really a right or wrong, or is right or wrong simply a matter of personal opinion?

Moral relativism means that murder, for example, is not objectively wrong; you may feel it’s wrong, but it is no more objectively wrong than your feelings that rap music stinks renders that music objectively terrible. That’s why in secular society people are far more apt to regard moral judgments as merely feelings. Children are increasingly raised to ask the question, “How do you feel about it?” rather than, “Is it right or wrong?”

Only if a divine source of morality such as God says murder is wrong, is it wrong, and not just one man’s or one society’s opinion.

To say that is to misunderstand moral absolutes. It means if an act is good or bad, it is good or bad for everyone in the same situation (“universal morality”). “Everyone” is hardly the same as “every situation.” An act that is wrong is wrong for everyone in the same situation, but almost no act is wrong in every situation.

Take sexual intercourse, for example. It’s sacred in marriage, yet when violently coerced it’s rape. Telling the truth is usually right, but if during World War II the Nazis asked if someone knew where a Jewish family was hiding, telling them the truth would have been evil.

Likewise, it’s the situation that determines when killing is wrong. That’s why the Ten Commandments say, “Thou shalt not murder,” and not “Thou shalt not kill.” Murder is immoral killing but it’s the situation that determines when killing is immoral, therefore murder. Pacifists believe it is wrong to take a life in any situation and that’s based on the mistaken belief absolute morality means “in every situation.” For this reason it has no basis in Judeo-Christian values which hold there is moral killing (self-defense, defending the weak, defending innocents, taking the life of a murderer) and immoral killing (intentional murder of an innocent individual, abortion, terrorism, etc.)

So, for the sake of diversity will America’s borders allow terrorists and criminals of all stripes to enter the country? I trust the answer is “no.” It’s OK to be judgmental.