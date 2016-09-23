DUFF HALE: Democrats and anti-gun insanity (part 3)

Barack Hussein Obama lies each and every time he spews his deceptions about guns and gun owners just like he lied about Obamacare when he famously said if you like your healthcare plan you can keep your health care plan.

He has gone off the deep end stating emphatically the United States has more mass shootings than any other “advanced” nation in the world. That is just not true and there is empirical evidence to back that up. A study by John Lott, Jr., PhD., clearly shows America is way down the list compared to other countries.

For example in 2015 France alone saw two attacks, one on Charlie Hibdo magazine in January and another on a Paris supermarket in November. Altogether, 130 people were killed and 368 wounded. Indeed, France suffered more mass public victims – killings and injuries – than the U.S. experienced from the beginning of 2008 until the end of 2015.

Obama also conveniently ignores Norway where Anders Behring Brevik killed sixty-seven people and wounded 110 others. Of the four worst K-12 school shootings in history, three have occurred in Europe.

Sometimes Obama limits his comparisons to other “advanced” countries but has gone further still claiming there is “no parallel anywhere else in the world.” In point of fact mass public shootings are much more common and deadly outside Europe and the U.S.

Since 1970, all of the twenty-five worst public shootings in the world occurred outside the U.S. where Muslims committed twenty-two of the worst.

Compared to Australia, Africa, Europe and Israel, the U.S. has a relatively low death rate from public shootings. The number murdered in the U.S. is 102 compared to 1324 in Africa and 421 in India/Pakistan. Australia, which has very tough gun control and confiscation laws, had 35. Among countries whose borders are primarily in Europe, the rate is 65 percent higher than that of the U.S.

No matter how you examine the facts, Obama is wrong in saying America leads the world in mass public shootings. America had the twelfth highest number of attacks, with .078 attacks per million people. Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic and France all had higher rates. Belgium had .179 per million population, Switzerland had .249 and France had .092. In terms of mass public shooting deaths, the U.S. was seventh with an annual rate of .09 per million people and Norway was the highest at 1.9 fatalities per million people.

So, is Barack Hussein Obama being truthful when he states the U.S. has more mass shootings than anywhere else in the world? No, absolutely not which is entirely in character for him.

This perception of high mass shooting numbers if fed by a dishonest mainstream media which is controlled by a leftist, liberal elite. Time Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and last but not least CNN. USA Today, NPR, ABC Evening News, Fox News and many other news outlets gave similar coverage to this lie.

On March 6, 2015, Barack Hussein Obama stated at a town hall meeting held at Benedict College, Columbia, SC, that “What we also have to recognize is, is that our homicide rates are so much higher than other industrialized countries. I mean by like a mile. And most of that is attributable to easy, ready availability of firearms, particularly handguns.” Similar allegations have been made by many media people including Bloomberg’s Business Week. Most of the statistics used comes from something called the 2007 Small Arms Survey, a group that receives funding from and works closely with George Soros’s Open Society Institute.

What becomes clear is the symbiotic relationship between leftist media and leftist organizations in the plot to destroy America’s right to keep and bear arms with the Democrat party carrying their water.

We must not allow that destruction to occur. Make your vote count for freedom and the salvation of our republic.