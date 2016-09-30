CHARLES D. HATFIELD, JR.: Off with their head

I’m reminded of the Queen of Lewis Carroll’s children’s fiction book “Alice in Wonderland” when I look at the self-appointed Queen of Ellis County Judge Carol Bush.

Bush said she was underpaid for the services she provided the county, so she got a group of like-minded people to agree with her and approve a $70,000 annual raise.

This 74-percent pay raise makes her the fifth highest paid county judge in the State of Texas.

Not only a higher salary than other county judges with larger county populations, but her $165,000.00 salary is now larger than Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s, and all at the expense of the taxpayers.

I would like to know who the people on the committee who granted this outrageous raise are.

I would like to know the process for selection for the committee.

I would like to know who made the selection of names for the random drawing.

I would also like to know if any one of those people have any ties, in any form, to Judge Bush.

You must ask, didn’t she know full-well what the job required and agreed to the salary when she ran for office?

What changed? Greed and opportunity? Sounds a little like Hillary Clinton doesn’t it?

Her recent actions of getting herself more money was apparently at the expense of those opposing her. As you may recall anyone opposing the queen in “Wonderland” would have their heads cut off.

Off with their head is a metaphor for cutting budgets.

Two cases in point, Sheriff Johnny Brown and County Commissioner Paul Perry, pct. 3.

Brown was denied badly needed patrol cars and Perry’s budget was cut, in effect, hobbling their ability to do their jobs effectively.

In addition Bush made allegations of misconduct against Commissioner Perry and a special prosecutor was appointed.

Those allegations have now been addressed and resolved.

In 2014, Bush found herself facing allegations she had filed two sworn affidavits stating that at least 40-percent of her duties were Judicial in nature.

This was of course completely untrue at the time they were filed because none of her duties were judicial in nature.

In fact the Ellis County Judge has not had any judicial duties since the creation of County Court at Law No. 2 many years ago.

Due to the allegation Bush had filed two sworn affidavits in an effort to receive additional money from the State, Judge Bob Carroll, 40th District Court, appointed Rockwall County Criminal District Attorney Kenda Culpepper attorney pro-tem to investigate the allegations of fraud against Bush.

Bush had at that point already received $15,000 salary supplements for judicial duties, even though there were no judicial duties for her to perform.

Bush admitted in a column published in the Waxahachie Daily Light she filed the affidavits and stated she did so with the intention to educate herself for the purpose of later adding judicial duties to her official functions.

Perhaps she didn’t understand the importance of being truthful in sworn affidavits.

Perhaps she really was intending to someday, somehow, add some sort of judicial duties, even though those had been removed from the County Judge years and years ago. Problem with all that nonsense being she had not judicial duties when she swore that she did.

The problem for Bush remains however. The affidavits were worded in the present tense, stating, “My name is Carol Bush. I am the constitutional county judge of Ellis County, Texas. I am making this affidavit in accordance with Texas Government Code 26.006 to claim a salary supplement from the state. On my oath, I swear or affirm that at least forty percent (40%) of the functions I perform as county judge are judicial functions.”

Bush received the salary supplements, but later opted to return them.

That seems similar to robbing a bank and getting caught and saying “here’s the money back. I’m sorry and won’t do it again.”

Funds were collected from her through the payroll process and returned to the state. No criminal charges were ever filed despite a special prosecutor being assigned to the case.

Culpepper closed the investigation in August 2014 after the Texas Rangers stated there was insufficient evidence to proceed with charges. Perhaps a Grand Jury investigation into the misconduct would have removed off any allegations of a faulty investigation, but I digress.

It appears the Grand Jury is not utilized in some cases, but certainly in others.

On the website for the Texas County and District Attorney’s Association, an article by C. Scott Brumley, county attorney in Potter County, addresses the issue of misconduct by elected officials.

“Unfortunately, the concept of official wrongdoing is familiar enough to find itself addressed in the Texas Constitution,” Brumley states.

“In particular, it provides: County judges, county attorneys, clerks of the District and County Courts, justices of the peace, constables, and other county officers, may be removed by the Judges of the District Courts for incompetency, official misconduct, habitual drunkenness, or other causes defined by law, upon the cause therefore being set forth in writing and the finding of its truth by a jury.”

Maybe it’s time Ellis County taxpayers take action to ‘de-throne the queen’ by taking legal action to stop her abuse of power.