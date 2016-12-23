Dallas man arrested on marijuana charge

WAXAHACHIE – Evan Michael Martin, 30, of Dallas was arrested on Dec. 13, after an Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a stop at about 3:40 p.m. on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Farm-to-Market 66 and Farm-to-Market 157.

Upon approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the deputy immediately detected the odor of burning marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

Martin was asked to step from the vehicle and was asked if he had anything in the car; he told the deputy he had marijuana in the door of the vehicle.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a smoking pipe and a green leafy substance that field tested positive for the presence of marijuana.

Martin, was transported to Wayne McCollum Detention Center, where he was booked in on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces in a drug free zone.

He has since been released on a $2,000 bond.